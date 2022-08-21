LDR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 220,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 3.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 1,336,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

