LDR Capital Management LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,422 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 159,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 107,689 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Trading Down 2.6 %

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Shares of OUT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,822. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 144.58%.

Outfront Media Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

