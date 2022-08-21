LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,404,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

PDM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 601,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

