LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BRT Apartments worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $714,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $470.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

