Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.60.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,383 shares of company stock worth $3,721,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Lear Trading Down 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,637,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,815,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $145.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lear has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

