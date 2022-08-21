Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

