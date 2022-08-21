Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 99.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $548.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

