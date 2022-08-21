Leelyn Smith LLC Has $108,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,098,000 after buying an additional 132,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.