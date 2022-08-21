Leelyn Smith LLC Has $172,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 119,455 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $67.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $90.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

