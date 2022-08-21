Leelyn Smith LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CII. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

