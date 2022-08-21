Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 4,840 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 14,170.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $21,694,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.