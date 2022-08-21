Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

