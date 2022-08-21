Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 220 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

