Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 64 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $433.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

