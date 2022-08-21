Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of Leju stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

