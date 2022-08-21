Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,422 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $131,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

