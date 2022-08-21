Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,937 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.46% of Ovintiv worth $64,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.