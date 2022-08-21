Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $29.16 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 19.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in GSK by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

