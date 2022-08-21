Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $29.16 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 19.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in GSK by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GSK Price Performance
GSK opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97.
GSK Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.