Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $32.85 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.13% of Maxar Technologies worth $32,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of MAXR opened at $25.55 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

