Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $47.50 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 937,335 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Macerich worth $47,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAC opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.