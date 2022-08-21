Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

