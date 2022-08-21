Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

