Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 299,535 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 573,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 299,535 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 174.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.