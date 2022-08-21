Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fluor worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,546,000 after buying an additional 423,583 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $72,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 414,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.