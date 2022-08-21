Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

