LGT Group Foundation Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 386,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.