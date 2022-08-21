Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.51 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,071,000 shares of company stock worth $205,251,180. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $448,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

