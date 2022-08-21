Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $152,588.79 and approximately $21.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.68 or 1.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094535 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.