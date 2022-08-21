Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 79,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $269,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,393,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,338,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,480.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 79,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $269,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,393,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,338,331.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 155,728 shares of company stock worth $543,930. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liquidia by 861.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liquidia by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

