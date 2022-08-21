Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $440.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

