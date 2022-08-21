Locus Chain Market Cap Reaches $60.16 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $60.16 million and $1.63 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003794 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095751 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.