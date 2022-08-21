Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

