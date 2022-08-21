LuaSwap (LUA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,288.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $4,288.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 236,005,712 coins and its circulating supply is 177,663,726 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

