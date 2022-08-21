Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Plans $0.26 Semi-Annual Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$12.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.