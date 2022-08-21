Lympo Market Cap Achieves $4.31 Million (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $892,645.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

