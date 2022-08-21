Lyra (LYRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Lyra has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $89,953.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lyra has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lyra Profile
The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
