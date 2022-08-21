Lyra (LYRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Lyra has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $89,953.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lyra has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lyra Profile

The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

