Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

MFD opened at $9.70 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

