Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.93. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

