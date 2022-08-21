Masari Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,707.75 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Masari has a total market cap of $89,707.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,411.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.10 or 0.07473000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00154957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00256340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00709794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00555188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001107 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

