Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,623,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. 1,619,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

