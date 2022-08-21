Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,315 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,387,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,349. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

