Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.70 Billion Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,742,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801,222 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.52% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $2,702,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,612,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after purchasing an additional 331,726 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 350,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 357,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $81.67. 1,165,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,170. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.