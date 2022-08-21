Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 206,569 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.57% of PPG Industries worth $2,033,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PPG traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.94. 772,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

