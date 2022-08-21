Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 81,040 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.36% of STERIS worth $1,054,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.89. 397,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,784. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.