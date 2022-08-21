Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,673,775 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,514,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,673,775 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,333,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 697,158 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 598,525 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,890. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

