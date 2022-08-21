Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 327,125 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,154,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327,125 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.55% of Eaton worth $2,148,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,447. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

