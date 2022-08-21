Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,993,708 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,168,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993,708 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.07% of Citigroup worth $1,130,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 14,798,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,911,501. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

