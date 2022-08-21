Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,407,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

ITW traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $213.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

