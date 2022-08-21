Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $415.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $414.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $354.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.86. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

