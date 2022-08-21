Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.28. 1,740,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.